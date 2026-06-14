Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 999.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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