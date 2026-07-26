Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,255 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Netflix were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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