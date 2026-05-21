Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 951.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,344 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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