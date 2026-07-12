Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 210.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,623 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.8%

NFLX traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,556,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,956. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.65.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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