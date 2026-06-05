Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 960.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,866 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 287,896 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $29,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,046.7% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Netflix by 906.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. President Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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