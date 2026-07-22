Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 198.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,447 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,587 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $198,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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