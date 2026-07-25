Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,026 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 27,123 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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