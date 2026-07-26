Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,537 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 826,212 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $36,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. CLSA began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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