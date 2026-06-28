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Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Netflix logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its Netflix stake by 6.0% in the first quarter, selling 358,175 shares and ending with 5,638,250 shares valued at about $541.9 million.
  • Netflix reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, posting EPS of $1.23 versus $0.76 expected and revenue of $12.25 billion, up 16.2% year over year.
  • Insider selling and mixed analyst views are weighing on sentiment, with recent sales by Director Bradford L. Smith and CEO Theodore A. Sarandos, while analysts maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $114.26 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Netflix.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638,250 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 358,175 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix worth $541,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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