Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 688.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752,067 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 2,403,053 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $258,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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