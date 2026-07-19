Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,355 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 494,883 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $85,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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