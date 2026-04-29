Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 879.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,016 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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