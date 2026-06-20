Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Increased by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 48,486.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,666 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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