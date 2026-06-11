Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Raised by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 906.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 84,566 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,510.8% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 845.9% in the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 927 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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