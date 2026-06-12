NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,585 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,170 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 4.37% of NETSTREIT worth $64,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,226,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,753,000 after buying an additional 268,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company's stock worth $161,841,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company's stock worth $68,531,000 after purchasing an additional 986,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock worth $68,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,173,506 shares of the company's stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.52.

Get Our Latest Report on NTST

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $382,472.40. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.4%. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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