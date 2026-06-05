Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,100 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 84,490 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 1.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.21% of Pathward Financial worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2,640.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,804 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $21,016,000 after buying an additional 233,177 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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