Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $43,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 150,450 shares of the company's stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,823.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,605 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,499 shares of the company's stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 91.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,479 shares of the company's stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total transaction of $37,824,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 511,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,848.69. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,141,821.50. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $186.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Key Stories Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the approximately $891 million analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings were $2.85 per share versus the $2.26 consensus, while net income increased to $144.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Product and pipeline growth: INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million. Neurocrine also raised its 2026 INGREZZA sales guidance to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting the company’s commercial outlook and Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Stifel, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $196 to $222. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and substantial pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations remain elevated: Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares.

Although NBIX beat quarterly estimates, the market appears to have wanted a larger revenue upside surprise or more aggressive full-year guidance. The reaction suggests investors may be reassessing how much near-term upside is already reflected in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares for about $228,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader data also show numerous insider sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may be planned and do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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