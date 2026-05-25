New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,911 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,567 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $218,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,801 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,273 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.79 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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