New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU is Discerene Group LP's 3rd Largest Position

Discerene Group LP decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,607 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 11.3% of Discerene Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 1.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $106,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 168.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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