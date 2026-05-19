New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Argus cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9%

DOC stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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