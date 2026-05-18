New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in IDEX were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $207.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. IDEX's payout ratio is 42.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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