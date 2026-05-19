New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Veeco Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 920.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 610,187 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 152.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 573,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 346,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 325,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 148.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 283,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Veeco Instruments Stock Down 5.1%

VECO stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,754,496.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,481.16. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,393.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,979 shares of company stock worth $12,398,739. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

See Also

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