New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Entegris worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

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Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $13.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 643,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,611. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.99. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,999,860. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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