New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,469 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $29,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 53.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,661 shares of the company's stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 81.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 884 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 112,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at $29,909,136.06. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,651,610.85. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,467,864 shares of company stock valued at $311,427,105 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $260.36 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.18, a PEG ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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