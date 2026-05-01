New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,964 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,523 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $88,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE WELL opened at $217.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 operating results and FFO beat expectations: senior-housing NOI surged, occupancy trends improved and operating leverage boosted results, prompting an upward revision to 2026 outlook. Welltower's Q1 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Q1 operating results and FFO beat expectations: senior-housing NOI surged, occupancy trends improved and operating leverage boosted results, prompting an upward revision to 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 normalized FFO guidance of $6.21–$6.35 and said it will accelerate a ~$10.5B investment pace — a growth signal that supports higher future cash flow expectations. Welltower outlines 2026 normalized FFO of $6.21-$6.35 while accelerating $10.5B investment pace

Company set 2026 normalized FFO guidance of $6.21–$6.35 and said it will accelerate a ~$10.5B investment pace — a growth signal that supports higher future cash flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management describes senior-housing net operating income as "historic" and says the development/purchase pipeline remains robust; management is also leaning into SHOP growth and data science to capture demand tailwinds. Welltower sees historic senior housing net operating income; pipeline remains ‘robust’

Management describes senior-housing net operating income as "historic" and says the development/purchase pipeline remains robust; management is also leaning into SHOP growth and data science to capture demand tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share (annualized yield ~1.4%); payout is supportive but modest versus total return expectations for growth investors.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share (annualized yield ~1.4%); payout is supportive but modest versus total return expectations for growth investors. Negative Sentiment: The company filed to register additional shares to enhance capital flexibility — a move investors often view as potential future dilution (though it also increases funding optionality for acquisitions). Welltower Registers Additional Shares to Enhance Capital Flexibility

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here