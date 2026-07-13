New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 31,000 Life360, Inc. $LIF

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Life360 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Life360 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Life360 by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 2.34. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life360 news, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $660,728.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 403,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,276,584.90. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $256,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,625. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 75,827 shares of company stock worth $3,469,849 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here