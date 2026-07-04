New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,612 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,141,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after buying an additional 659,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.87.

View Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $369.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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