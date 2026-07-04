New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,429 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $60,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company's stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,488 shares of the company's stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 774.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the company's stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

JCI opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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