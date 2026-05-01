New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $154.90 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,273 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Linde worth $154,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $512.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $527.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $501.14 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $515.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $496.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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