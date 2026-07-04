New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.68 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $38,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $322,660,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Vistra by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock worth $314,524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,876 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Vistra Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here