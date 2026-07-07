New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 18,323 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $53,030,564.60. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,179 shares of company stock worth $5,052,400. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HALO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 246,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,243. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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