New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,549 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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