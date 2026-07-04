New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,250 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $60,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.38.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $127.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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