New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,737 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 43,150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $43,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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