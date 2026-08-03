NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 17,023 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 17,023 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Globus Medical were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 485.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 761 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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