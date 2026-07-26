NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 14,963 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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