NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 435.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 266,938 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. CLSA began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 6.4%

NOW opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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