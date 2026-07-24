NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,035.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $921.40. The company has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,124.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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