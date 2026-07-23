NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,098 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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