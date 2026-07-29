NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 782 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.08, for a total transaction of $12,321,322.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,204,091.84. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,310.33 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,266.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,268.23.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Transdigm Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Transdigm Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands specialty aerospace platform: TransDigm agreed to acquire Prince & Izant for approximately $1.066 billion in cash, including certain tax benefits. The target makes highly engineered brazing alloys and specialty metal components used in advanced, high-cost-of-failure applications, potentially adding recurring aftermarket revenue and further diversifying TDG’s portfolio. TransDigm Announces Acquisition of Prince & Izant

TransDigm agreed to acquire Prince & Izant for approximately $1.066 billion in cash, including certain tax benefits. The target makes highly engineered brazing alloys and specialty metal components used in advanced, high-cost-of-failure applications, potentially adding recurring aftermarket revenue and further diversifying TDG’s portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Deal expertise added to the board: TransDigm appointed Irina Krasik, an executive with mergers-and-acquisitions experience, to its board. The appointment could support the company’s acquisition-led growth strategy and help investors assess future capital-allocation decisions. TransDigm Group Appoints Irina Krasik To Its Board As Deal Expertise Arrives

TransDigm appointed Irina Krasik, an executive with mergers-and-acquisitions experience, to its board. The appointment could support the company’s acquisition-led growth strategy and help investors assess future capital-allocation decisions. Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations remain favorable: Zacks reported that TDG has indicators supporting a potential earnings beat in its upcoming report. Analysts also expect earnings to grow, while the company’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. TransDigm Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks reported that TDG has indicators supporting a potential earnings beat in its upcoming report. Analysts also expect earnings to grow, while the company’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale introduces a cautionary signal: Director W. Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares for approximately $12.3 million, reducing his direct stake by nearly 32%. The sale may reflect portfolio or liquidity considerations, but it could temper sentiment given TDG’s premium valuation. TransDigm Insider Sale SEC Filing

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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