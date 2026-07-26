NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $13.59 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,099 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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