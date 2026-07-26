NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $371.86 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.65. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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