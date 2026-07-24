NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,289 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 16,099 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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