NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after buying an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,700,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $647,328,000 after buying an additional 58,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $528,514,000 after buying an additional 237,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $363,156,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,821,079.84. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $349.52 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $315.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Truist Financial began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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