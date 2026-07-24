NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 65,355 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,763 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in NatWest Group were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 427.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NatWest Group by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NatWest Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.80 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here