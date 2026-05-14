NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,199 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,402 shares of the company's stock worth $337,311,000 after buying an additional 114,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,369,448 shares of the company's stock worth $167,223,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,655,000 after acquiring an additional 238,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,685,000 after acquiring an additional 701,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $131,118.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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