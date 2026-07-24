NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 13,987 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,684 shares of the bank's stock after selling 13,987 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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