NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 222,081 Shares of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG $AEBI

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 222,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 1.19% of Aebi Schmidt worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Aebi Schmidt in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aebi Schmidt in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aebi Schmidt by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henning Schroeder acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,300. This represents a 5.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marco Portmann acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,300. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,965. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEBI shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEBI

Aebi Schmidt Price Performance

Aebi Schmidt stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.50. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Aebi Schmidt had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Aebi Schmidt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Aebi Schmidt's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Aebi Schmidt Company Profile

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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