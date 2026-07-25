NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,552 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in Linde by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $512.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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