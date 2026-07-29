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NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 57,784 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Lennar logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its Lennar stake by 92.1% in the first quarter, selling 57,784 shares and retaining 4,982 shares valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors collectively own 81.1% of Lennar.
  • Lennar reported quarterly EPS of $1.31, exceeding estimates of $1.24, while revenue fell 5.2% year over year to $7.94 billion. The company also maintains a $0.50 quarterly dividend, representing a 2.3% yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Reduce” rating from one Buy, seven Hold, and ten Sell ratings; the average price target is $92.80 versus the stock’s $87.61 opening price.
  • Interested in Lennar? Here are five stocks we like better.

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 57,784 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Lennar were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Lennar by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,881 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $144.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Lennar's payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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